Villar will play in his fifth Cactus League game of the spring Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Villar is getting plenty of playing time so far, and he's gone 2-for-7 with a pair of doubles and a run scored over his first four spring games. The 27-year-old is projected for a utility role if he makes the major-league roster out of camp. That said, he has no clear path to playing time with more established options at both corner infield spots and second base, his three most likely positions. Villar is also right-handed, as are all but two (LaMonte Wade and Brett Wisely) of the Giants' infield options, so there's not much chance of Villar earning a favorable platoon situation.