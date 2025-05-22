default-cbs-image
Villar cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Villar was booted off the Giants' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Casey Schmitt's return from the IL, and the former will now look to see what he's worth in the open market. The 28-year-old has gone 4-for-20 with an RBI and four runs scored in nine MLB games this season, but his .368/.439/.439 slash line across 66 plate appearances in Triple-A should be enough to at least attract a minor-league deal.

