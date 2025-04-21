Villar went 1-for-4 with a run scored during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

The 28-year-old infielder made his first appearance of the season, joining the 26-man roster after Casey Schmitt (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Villar lined a two-out single into left field in the sixth frame before coming around to score on a two-run homer by Sam Huff. Villar played in 15 games at Triple-A Sacramento before joining the active roster, slashing .368/.439/.439 with eight runs scored, seven RBI, a home run and an 8:13 BB:K across 66 plate appearances.