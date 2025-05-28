Villar signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Villar elected to become a free agent Thursday after being pushed off San Francisco's 40-man roster, and it took him less than a week to find a new gig. The 28-year-old has gone 4-for-20 in nine MLB games this season but owns a .878 OPS through 66 Triple-A plate appearances. If his performance holds at Triple-A Syracuse, he could join the big club later in the year if New York's infield depth is tested.