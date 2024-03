Villar (hand) is starting at third base and batting sixth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Villar was hit by a pitch on the left hand Monday but had X-rays come back negative, and he'll return to action Sunday after taking a few days to recover. The 27-year-old struggled to a .551 OPS in 46 big-league games last season and is fighting for a bench job on San Francisco's Opening Day roster.