Pomeranz (2-9) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three in a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Pomeranz has struggled to go deep into games lately -- he hasn't pitched more than five innings since April 24 versus the Blue Jays. Pomeranz sports an unsightly 6.42 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 16 starts this season. His first start after the All-Star break is scheduled for July 15 in the first game of a doubleheader in Colorado.