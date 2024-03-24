The Angels released Pomeranz on Sunday.
The veteran left-hander was in camp as a non-roster invitee and allowed five runs with a 6:3 K:BB over eight innings during spring training. Pomeranz has battled elbow issues over the past couple years and last pitched in the majors in 2021 with San Diego.
