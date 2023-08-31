Pomeranz (elbow) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and gave up two runs on one hit and two walks while recording two outs.

Pomeranz needed 25 pitches just to retire two of the five batters he faced in his first rehab outing at Triple-A and the second of his assignment overall after he previously tossed a scoreless inning for Single-A Lake Elsinore last Friday. The veteran southpaw has remained on the Padres' 60-day injured list all season and will likely require at least a handful of outings at El Paso before being deemed ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen.