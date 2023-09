Pomeranz has been shut down for the year due to renewed elbow discomfort, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pomeranz restarted a minor-league rehab assignment in late August, but he allowed six earned runs over 3.1 innings (four appearances) before his troublesome left elbow began barking again. The 34-year-old impending free agent hasn't pitched in a major-league game since 2021.