Drew Pomeranz: Released by Angels

Pomeranz was released by the Angels on Thursday.

Pomeranz was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, and now that he's cleared waivers without being claimed, he'll hit the open market. The southpaw has struggled to a 5.01 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 16 strikeouts while recording seven holds and two blown saves over 23.1 innings in 25 appearances with the Angels this season. Pomeranz posted an impressive 2.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 57 punchouts over 49.2 innings in 57 appearances, including four starts, with the Cubs in 2025, and he'll look to return to that form with his next squad.