Pomeranz (elbow) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Pomeranz has been sidelined the past two seasons with elbow issues, so he'll have to settle for a minor-league deal in 2024. The left-hander could provide some solid bullpen depth if he can stay healthy given the 1.75 ERA he posted the last time he pitched in the majors during 2021.