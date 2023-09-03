Pomeranz (elbow) pitched two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A El Paso in a rehab appearance Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk without notching any strikeouts.

Pomeranz hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, so some rustiness isn't unexpected. Still, the Padres may not want to activate him until he begins throwing more effectively -- in hist last two outings with El Paso, he's allowed six runs on five hits and three walks with just one punchout over 1.1 frames. It's not yet clear when San Diego plans to have Pomeranz rejoin the big-league club, though the veteran reliever has previously indicated a determination to pitch for the Padres before the end of the season.