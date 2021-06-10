McGee allowed an unearned run on a single and a walk in 0.2 innings and was credited with the loss in Wednesday's 4-3, extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

The lefty was a casualty of the extra-innings rule, as he recorded two outs, intentionally walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa then yielded a walk-off single to Brock Holt. The run was unearned, so McGee has now given up just one earned run in his last 8.2 innings dating back to May 18. Although McGee has been usurped by Tyler Rogers for most of the Giants' save opportunities, he remains a top high-leverage option for his team and has maintained his fantasy value by recording plenty of holds.