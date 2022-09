McGee was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

McGee was claimed off waivers by Washington a month ago and has been let go after he gave up seven earned runs across 10 innings. The veteran lefty has a 6.81 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 37 frames between stints with the Giants, Brewers and Nationals this year.