McGee was claimed off waivers by the Nationals on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After he was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday, McGee will join his third organization of the season when he arrives in Washington. The left-hander owns an inflated 7.00 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 27 innings in 30 appearances with the Giants and Brewers in 2022. He will likely operate as a low-leverage option in the Nationals' bullpen moving forward.