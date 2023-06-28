San Francisco signed Reetz to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

Reetz opted out of his minor-league contract with the Royals after hitting .274/.349/.526 with four homers in 106 plate appearances with Triple-A Omaha. He provides the Giants with some minor-league depth at the backstop position, and he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster in order to join the major-league roster.

