Bart went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Bart notched his second double of the spring in the ninth inning with the bases loaded, scoring three runs and giving his club a 4-1 lead. The 22-year-old prospect has been impressive at the dish in big-league camp and is now 7-for-14 with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored.