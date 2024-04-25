Bart will start at catcher and bat cleanup Thursday against the Brewers.

Bart has been included in the lineup in four of the past six games and appears to have surpassed Henry Davis on the depth chart at catcher. The eventual return of Yasmani Grandal (foot) from the 10-day injured list could cost Bart some playing time, but for now, the 27-year-old should garner the lion's share of starts behind the dish while he's swinging a hot bat. Bart heads into Thursday's game with a 1.119 OPS over 23 plate appearances on the season.