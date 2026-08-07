White Sox's Joey Bart: Out for over a month

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that Bart is expected to be sidelined for "over a month" due to a left hand fracture, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Bart's hand was hit by a pitch during Thursday's game against Boston. The veteran catcher is set to be sidelined until at least mid-September, and how he progresses in his recovery program will determine whether he'll be back in action with the White Sox before the conclusion of the 2026 season. With Kyle Teel also sidelined until at least September due to a left high-ankle sprain, Drew Romo and Edgar Quero will handle catching duties for the White Sox moving forward.