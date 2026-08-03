White Sox's Joey Bart: Catches on with White Sox

The White Sox acquired Bart from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for right-hander Duncan Davitt, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bart's time in Atlanta had an expiration date with Sean Murphy (finger) due back from the injured list this week, and the 29-year-old ended up landing in what appears to be a favorable spot for his playing-time outlook. With Kyle Teel (ankle) likely to be out until at least early September, Bart could immediately emerge as the No. 1 catcher in Chicago, as the White Sox have received little in the way of production from either Drew Romo (.504 OPS in 151 plate appearances) or Edgar Quero (.492 OPS in 193 plate appearances) this season. Bart, meanwhile, has supplied a .226/.303/.377 slash line in 119 plate appearances between stops with Pittsburgh and Atlanta.