Bart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Though he stuck around over Henry Davis -- who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday -- once Yasmani Grandal (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list, Bart looks as though he'll operate as the Pirates' No. 2 option behind the plate. He'll take a seat for the second straight day while Grandal logs another start at catcher.