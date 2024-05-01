Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Bart appears to have wrested the No. 1 catching job away from Henry Davis, but the former will hit the bench for Wednesday's day game after spending eight innings behind the dish in a 5-2 loss Tuesday night. Davis will draw the start Wednesday, but he could be headed to Triple-A Indianapolis if Yasmani Grandal (foot) is reinstated from the 10-day injured list this weekend.