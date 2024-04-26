Bart went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Brewers while also drawing a walk.

Bart put the Pirates ahead with a three-run shot in the bottom of the first, giving the catcher his third home run in just seven games this season. He also drew a two-out walk in the fifth before coming around to score the tying run on a Jack Suwinski double, marking Bart's first game this season with two runs scored. Furthermore, the backstop has now hit safely in six of his seven games and continues to make a strong case for more playing time with Yasmani Grandal (foot) sitting on the 10-day injured list.