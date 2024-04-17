Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Bart was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Mets after the catcher wasn't feeling well leading up to game time, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While elaborating on the matter, Shelton noted that Bart was hit in the head by a ball during batting practice a few days ago, but the Pirates had fully expected the 27-year-old to be ready to catch for Wednesday's series finale. However, in light of Bart being scratched prior to first pitch a few days after taking the hit to the head, it's possible that the catcher is dealing with symptoms of a concussion. The Pirates haven't explicitly said that Bart is in concussion protocol at this time, so he'll be considered day-to-day heading into this weekend's three-game series with the Red Sox.