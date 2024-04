Bart went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Sunday against the Phillies.

Bart made only his third start with the Pirates and first since Monday. While his playing time has been limited to giving Henry Davis breathers, Bart has made the most of his chances by going 4-for-12 with a pair of home runs and a double since joining Pittsburgh. Due to the lack of playing time, Bart is difficult to roster in most formats, though he is a player to monitor given Davis' early-season struggles.