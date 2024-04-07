Bart went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Orioles.

Incredibly, Bart went yard on his very first swing as a member of the Pirates -- his first home run in the big leagues since Sept. 10, 2022, as noted by Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. Bart, the second overall pick by the Giants in 2018, struggled to find his footing in parts of fours seasons in San Francisco, but he's getting a fresh start in Pittsburgh after being acquired via trade this week. He will play behind Henry Davis at the catcher position with Yasmani Grandal (foot) on the injured list and not close to a return.