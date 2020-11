Rickard (elbow) was reinstated from the 45-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Rickard missed the final month of the season with left elbow inflammation, and he'll remain off the 40-man roster heading into the offseason. The 29-year-old slashed .280/.333/.380 with four RBI over 50 at-bats with the Giants in 2019 after being acquired during the season, but he only appeared in four games in 2020.