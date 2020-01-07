Giants' Joey Rickard: Back with San Francisco
Rickard signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Rickard was cut by San Francisco back in December, but the team announced Monday that he's one of 18 non-roster invitees to spring training. He split time between the Orioles and the Giants last season, hitting .226 with three homers and 10 RBI over 68 games.
