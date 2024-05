Manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Winn's forearm tightness is "pretty mild," Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winn had to be removed from his start Tuesday versus the Dodgers after his forearm started bothering him in the fifth inning. Despite the right-hander's injury not being too severe, Melvin said that there is still a good chance Winn misses some time, though It remains unclear whether he will require a trip to the injured list or simply have his next start pushed back.