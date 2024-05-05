Winn (3-4) took the loss Saturday in Philadelphia, allowing five runs on four hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch over just two-thirds of an inning.

In fairness to Winn, the weather in Philadelphia for this one was nasty and the right-hander never seemed comfortable. Of course, Ranger Suarez pitched in the same conditions and posted a quality start. Still, Winn had been on a roll prior to this one, yielding exactly one run over six innings in each of his last three starts, so this could be just a little bump in the road. His next outing, unfortunately, is tentatively lined up to come at Coors Field.