Giants' Keaton Winn: Picks up hold Monday

Winn earned a hold in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers, allowing one hit while striking out one in two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

Winn surrendered a leadoff double in the seventh inning and threw six of his 10 pitches for strikes before being pulled. He's logged four straight scoreless outings, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out four batters and hitting one across four innings during that span. The right-hander owns a 3.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB over 38.2 innings this season.