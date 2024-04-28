Winn (3-3) allowed a run on three hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Pirates.

Winn fired four shutout frames before coughing up a run on an RBI groundout in the fifth. He's allowed exactly one run over six innings in three consecutive starts, earning a win in each. Winn has registered a terrific 1.96 ERA with a 21:6 K:BB over his last 23 innings, lowering his season ERA to 3.18. He's currently lined up for a start in Philadelphia next weekend.