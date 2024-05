The Giants placed Winn on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right forearm strain, retroactive to Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Although manager Bob Melvin described Winn's injury as mild, the 26-year-old's MRI results seemingly told a different story. Winn will now be sidelined for at least the next two weeks while Mason Black comes up from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the open spot in San Francisco's rotation.