Winn (3-5) took the loss against Colorado on Thursday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 3.2 innings.

Winn actually carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning, but things completely unraveled for him in that frame. The Rockies teed off on the right-hander for six straight hits -- including two doubles, a triple and a homer -- before he was able to record an out, with the damage resulting in six runs. Winn momentarily recovered to retire two batters before Charlie Blackmon ended his outing with another triple. After recording three straight quality starts and victories to end April, Winn has been blown up for 12 runs over 4.1 frames across his past two starts.