Winn (forearm) will start a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Sacramento, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Giants' manager Bob Melvin hinted earlier this week that Winn could've been activated from the IL and rejoined the big-league rotation as soon as Monday or Tuesday. However, we now know Winn will need a rehab stint before being reinstated. Considering Winn threw 45 pitches in a bullpen May 27, it's likely he'll only need one or two minor-league appearances before getting the green light.