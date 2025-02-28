Winn (elbow) has been throwing in spring training but hasn't appeared in an exhibition game. He's been at full speed this spring and is getting stretched back out as a starter, NBC Bay Area reports.

Winn began last season in the starting rotation but managed only 12 starts before being diagnosed with a nerve issue in his elbow. He underwent season-ending ulnar transposition surgery in late July. His role for 2025 isn't clear as he'll likely be competing for a rotation spot but could be moved to long relief. He could also begin the season in the minors to re-establish himself as a starter.