Winn (forearm) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Monday, and manager Bob Melvin said that the right-hander is "getting close" to a return from the 15-day injured list and could be available to start when his next turn in the rotation comes up, MLB.com reports.

The bullpen session was the second that Winn has thrown since he was diagnosed with a mild right forearm strain following his May 14 start against the Dodgers before he was placed on the 15-day injured list three days later. The Giants haven't officially decided whether or not Winn will require a rehab assignment prior to being activated, and the club may wait and see how the right-hander is feeling over the weekend before making a call on his next step. If Winn is cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he would likely take the ball Monday or Tuesday in Arizona.