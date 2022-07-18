Wade went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.

Wade blew the game open with his third-inning blast, which stretched the Giants' lead to 7-1. Injuries have limited his chances to build momentum, but he's yet to have a multi-hit effort since returning from a knee injury June 29. Four of his seven hits since that date have gone for extra bases. The 28-year-old owns a .181/.294/.347 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI, seven runs scored, a triple and a double through 85 plate appearances. Wade is likely to be limited to playing against right-handed pitchers until he can show more consistency at the plate.