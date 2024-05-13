Wade went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Wade has gotten on base in his last 13 games, going 11-for-34 with a 13:10 BB:K in that span. While he's been an on-base machine this season, he's struggled to hit for power -- his homer Sunday was his second of the year and he's added just five doubles over 40 contests. Wade is slashing .340/.480/.457 with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and one stolen base over 123 plate appearances. He's just shy of being a qualified hitter due to beginning the year in a strong-side platoon role, but he's seen more opportunities versus southpaws since Jorge Soler (shoulder) went on the injured list Wednesday.