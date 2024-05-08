Wade went 1-for-2 with three walks and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Rockies.

Wade reached base four times and produced a key two-run single in the fourth to extend the Giants' lead to 4-0. Wade strictly operates in a platoon against right-handed pitching, though if he had enough plate appearances to qualify, he'd be leading the majors with a .485 OBP and 21.4 percent walk rate. He's now reached safely in eight straight games and is slashing .351/.485/.442 with a homer, 10 RBI, 12 runs and a 21:26 BB:K in 101 plate appearances.