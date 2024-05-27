Wade left Monday's game against the Phillies due to a left hamstring strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade appeared to be grabbing his left knee before exiting Monday's clash, but after further evaluation, it's been determined that he's dealing with a hamstring issue. The team has yet to comment further on whether a trip to the injured list will be required, but it seems likely given the nature of the injury. Wade will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Wilmer Flores would be in line for more chances at first base if Wade misses additional time.