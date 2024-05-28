Wade was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants placed Wade on the injured list earlier Tuesday, but the team expects him to be sidelined for roughly a month now that the severity of his strain has been revealed. In the meantime, Wilmer Flores and Trenton Brooks will likely split time at first base, though neither player is likely to replace Wade's .333/.470/.426 slash line.