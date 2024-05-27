Wade was lifted from Monday's game against the Phillies with an apparent left knee injury, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Wade doubled off the wall in the bottom of the fifth inning but came up lame and had to be removed for a pinch-runner. He had missed the previous two games with a hamstring issue, but it would appear this is unrelated. The Giants should have more on Wade soon.
