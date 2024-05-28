Wade (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 30-year-old returned to the lineup Monday against the Phillies after he suffered the hamstring injury over the weekend, but he aggravated the issue and will miss at least the next week and a half. Wade has been one of the more surprisingly productive players in MLB through the first two months of the season with a .333/.470/.426 slash line through 52 games.