Wade (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets

Wade tweaked his hamstring in the ninth inning of San Fransisco's 8-7 win over the Mets on Friday, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second straight game as they round out the series. Wilmer Flores will fill in at first base and bat fifth. Wade's next chance to start will be Monday as the Giants return home against the Phillies.