Wade (hamstring) will take batting practice Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wade resumed baseball activities over the weekend and is almost ready to do some hitting on the field. He's been on the shelf since late May with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. While Wade looks to be trending in a positive direction, the real test for him will be when he does some running, and it's not clear when he'll be cleared for that.