Wade (hamstring) has begun hitting and throwing programs at the Giants' complex in Arizona, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade still has plenty of boxes to check off before he can start playing in rehab games, but resuming baseball activity is certainly a step in the right direction. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain in late May and still projects to be sidelined until at least the end of June.