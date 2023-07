Double-A Richmond placed Roupp on its 7-day injured list July 4 due to an unspecified injury.

Roupp opened the season on Richmond's development list but had otherwise enjoyed a healthy age-24 campaign before being deactivated two weeks ago. Over his 10 starts at Double-A, Roupp has pitched to a 1.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB in 31 innings. The Giants haven't provided a timeline for when he might be ready to resume pitching in games.