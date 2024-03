The Giants selected Roupp's contract from Double-A Richmond on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp came into camp as a long shot to break with the big club, but he won a bullpen job after posting a 2.25 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over eight Cactus League frames. The 25-year-old figures to be used in low-leverage spots initially but could work his way into more pressurized situations.