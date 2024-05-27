Triple-A Sacramento placed Roupp on its 7-day injured list Friday with an unspecified injury.

Roupp won a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster as a multi-inning relief arm, but he was sent back to Triple-A on May 1 and had since taken on a rotation spot for Sacramento. Through three starts, Roupp posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while striking out 16 over 9.2 innings. The injury comes at a particular inconvenient time, as the Giants might have had an opening in the rotation for Roupp this week after recently pulling the plug on Mason Black as their No. 5 starter.